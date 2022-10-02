DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is coming off his best game as a pro heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you are considering whether to put him into your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of his season so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith caught 8-of-12 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders last weekend. His trajectory through the first three weeks has been in a good direction after finishing without a catch in the season opener. Smith will get a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allowed Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to complete 25-of-45 passes for 297 yards with a touchdown and interception.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Smith is a top-25 wide receiver this weekend, so he can be used as a flex option in your lineup with a ton of upside on a passing game that is red hot in 2022.