Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has gotten off to a consistent start through the first three weeks of the NFL season heading into this weekend’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. If you are considering using him this weekend, here’s a preview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert caught just 3-of-4 targets that went his way in last week’s 24-8 win over the Washington Commanders for 26 yards and found the end zone. On the season, he caught 11-of-14 passes for 168 yards with a score. He will face the Jaguars defense that allowed just two receptions for 25 yards to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Goedert is a top-10 tight end for fantasy football purposes, and he is in a great position to take advantage of an offense that is off to a hot start especially in the passing game.