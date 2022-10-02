Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming off a 27-12 loss to the Bengals in Week 3, bringing their record to 1-2 on the season. They’ll face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Zach Wilson hasn’t played a game yet this season, but it looks like he may be making his first appearance in Sunday’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

Wilson suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee in the Jets’ first preseason game, resulting in him needing surgery to repair the tear. Since undergoing surgery in the middle of August, he hasn’t seen the field at all this season. That’s about to change as he fully participated in practice this week, and Robert Saleh confirmed that Wilson will be back under center as the starter on Sunday. Joe Flacco has been filling in for Wilson during his absence, putting in a solid first two weeks but struggling in the Week 3 loss to the Bengals.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Wilson averaged 12.5 fantasy points per game last season, amassing 2,334 yards from a 55.6 percent completion rate through 13 games. He’ll have all his top pass catchers available and should be able to jump in and turn out a decent performance. He may not finish in the top 10 across the league, but if you’ve been hanging onto him on your bench through the first few weeks, you should feel safe starting him in Week 4.