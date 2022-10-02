Breece Hall start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets suffered their second loss of the season as they dropped a 27-12 result to the Bengals in Week 3. RB Breece Hall couldn’t replicate his Week 2 performance by finding the end zone, but he still gave fantasy managers plenty to be happy about with his receiving game. The Jets will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 on Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall rushed eight times for a total of 39 yards, but where he really shined was the passing game. He saw a season-high 11 targets from QB Joe Flacco, catching six of those for 53 yards. Fantasy managers in PPR leagues were ecstatic as Hall turned in his best performance of the season with 15.2 fantasy points. Those in standard scoring leagues only saw a 9.2 output from the 21-year-old running back. He’s been splitting time in the backfield with Michael Carter, but he continues to see a ton of volume by way of targets so he brings plenty of fantasy value especially in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4?

With Zach Wilson making his return this week, expect Hall to continue to see a decent amount of targets. As he should be a solid RB2 or flex play, start Breece Hall in Week 4.