Michael Carter start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets picked up their second loss of the season with a 27-12 loss to the Bengals in Week 3. Michael Carter ran the ball a season-high 11 times, but couldn’t find the end zone as the Jets fall to 1-2 after their first three games. The Jets will head on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Week 4 action. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Michael Carter ran 11 times for just 39 yards, while catching one of his two targets for an extra seven yards on the day. 11 carries is good for his season high, while it’s the second game in a row he’s had a combined total 12 touches. Unfortunately he didn’t turn much out in the way of fantasy points, only totaling 5.6 points in PPR leagues. Carter has been splitting time in the backfield with Breece Hall, but Hall saw 11 targets as opposed to Carter’s two, so for now Breece Hall’s workload will likely continue to return higher fantasy value than Carter.

Start or sit in Week 4?

With the return of Zach Wilson, the Jets are expected to turn to their running game, which means both Carter and Hall will still be splitting carries in the game against the Steelers. For now, Carter is boom or bust, relying on touchdowns to turn out big fantasy numbers as Hall will rack up points from enjoying the majority of the target share. Keep Carter on the bench in Week 4.