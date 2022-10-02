Corey Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets fell to 1-2 on the season after a 27-12 loss to the Bengals in Week 3. Corey Davis had his worst game in terms of fantasy production, but with QB Zach Wilson (knee) back in action this week it’s tough to tell if it will help or hamper his workload. The Jets will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

Davis caught 2-of-5 for 27 yards in the loss to the Bengals as he was nearly invisible out on the field last week. He only brought in 4.7 PPR fantasy points, a far cry from his Week 2 performance that saw him score a touchdown and turn in 16.3 PPR points. It’s impossible to say whether Wilson’s return will see the same pass volume that Joe Flacco kept up through the first three games, or if they’ll focus more on the running game in Pittsburgh. Davis was Wilson’s favorite receiver to throw to last season though, so fantasy managers will hope that will still be the case when Wilson returns from injury this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Davis should continue to be seen as a boom or bust play, but with Wilson back under center, he may be worth a start as WR3 or flex in Week 4.