Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets fell to 1-2 on the season after a 27-12 loss to the Bengals in Week 3. Elijah Moore tied Garrett Wilson in targets with 10 on the day, but failed to find the end zone for the third straight week. The Jets will head out on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore caught 4-of-10 for 49 yards in the loss to the Bengals, only delivering 8.9 PPR fantasy points in the contest. Moore has failed to break 10 PPR points so far this season as Garrett Wilson has been seeing the majority of targets through the first three games. Moore was expected to be the WR1 before the season started, but that clearly hasn’t been the case with Joe Flacco pulling the strings through the first three weeks. It remains to be seen whether that will continue to be the trend now that Zach Wilson (knee) will be back under center on Sunday after returning from injury.

Start or sit in Week 4?

With so much uncertainty and an inconsistent offense from the Jets, Moore could be a decent WR3 or flex play at best in Week 4 with Zach Wilson back on the field.