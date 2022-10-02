Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are coming into Week 4 on the back of a 27-12 loss to the Bengals in Week 3. They fall to 1-2 on the season as they look forward to getting Zach Wilson (knee) back from an injury he sustained early on in preseason. The Jets will head on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson went 6-for-11 on receptions for 60 yards and no touchdowns in the loss to the Bengals, which is a big step down from his Week 2 performance that saw 102 yards and two touchdowns for the 22-year-old receiver. He still was able to bring plenty of fantasy value, though, especially in PPR leagues where he brought in 12 fantasy points. He’s been a favorite target of Joe Flacco for the first few weeks, but it remains to be seen whether Zach Wilson will prefer throwing to Elijah Moore or Corey Davis more often now that he’ll be back under center on Sunday. It’s likely that he’ll still see plenty of volume, but something to keep an eye on in the upcoming weeks.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Since Garrett Wilson has seen most of the target share through the first three games, expect that to likely remain the case as Zach Wilson takes the reins over from Flacco on Sunday. Start Garrett Wilson in Week 4.