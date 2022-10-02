Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are 1-2 after suffering a 27-12 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. They’ll get QB Zach Wilson back under center this weekend as he returns from a knee injury he suffered early on in preseason. They’ll travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Week 4, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets TE Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin saw plenty of volume in Week 3 and took advantage of it, catching all eight of his targets for 84 yards in the loss to the Bengals. He didn’t find the end zone, but he brought tons of value for fantasy managers by racking up 16.4 points in PPR leagues. It was his biggest output of the season, and that includes Week 1 when he scored his only touchdown of the campaign so far. With Zach Wilson making his return, Conklin should continue to see targets coming his way as long as he keeps playing the way he is.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Conklin has a high ceiling especially in PPR leagues, so he should be considered a must start in Week 4.