Mitch Trubisky start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 29-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, bringing their record to 1-2 after the first three games of the season. Mitch Trubisky threw for over 200 yards for the first time this season, but still struggled as he couldn’t find a touchdown in the air. The Steelers will play host to the New York Jets in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Mitch Trubisky completed 20-of-32 for 207 yards, while rushing twice for seven yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Browns last week. He failed to find the end zone in the air, but he led the Steelers down the field for two rushing touchdowns in the first half. The second half didn’t go so well for Trubisky or the Steelers’ offense in general, as they only totaled a combined 111 yards in the last two quarters. Trubisky has only thrown for two touchdowns and a total of 569 yards through the first two games, bringing into question whether rookie Kenny Pickett will end up getting the start at some point if the struggles continue. Coach Mike Tomlin has doubled down on Trubisky for now, saying there won’t be a QB change at this point.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Trubisky’s rushing touchdown was his saving grace in fantasy last week, bringing his total to a season-high 15 fantasy points on the day. If you can swing it, leave Trubisky on your bench (or on waivers) and look elsewhere for a more consistent, solid quarterback in Week 4.