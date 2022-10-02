Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 29-17 loss to the Browns in Week 3, bringing their record to 1-2 on the season. They’ll look to bounce back as they host the New York Jets in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson caught 8-of-11 for 84 yards in the loss to the Browns, though he didn’t end up finding the end zone. That didn’t stop him from turning in a solid fantasy performance, racking up a season-high 16.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He led the team in receiving, which is nothing new for Johnson this season as he continues to be one of the most reliable receivers in terms of fantasy. He hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this season, but if he’s already putting up double digits each week regardless, he’ll be finding that breakout performance any day now once he can tack on a score or two in any given game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Johnson has put up solid numbers all season so far, bringing plenty of value each week especially to fantasy managers in PPR leagues. Start Johnson in Week 4.