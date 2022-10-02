George Pickens start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to kick their offense into gear in Week 4 when they face the New York Jets. One receiver who drew a lot of hype in preseason play in George Pickens, although he has failed to get going in the regular season. Does he have a spot in your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens has clearly become the fourth receiving option in Pittsburgh’s offense as long as Mitch Trubisky is at the helm. The rookie isn’t getting many deep balls, and he’s not overtaking Diontae Johnson or Pat Freiermuth on the intermediate side. It’s tough to back Pickens as a fantasy asset in this situation and until things change with either the quarterback or the system, it’ll be a quiet campaign.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Pickens should remain on the bench for Week 4.