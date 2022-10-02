Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers look to get back to winning ways when they meet the New York Jets in Week 4. One player who started off his career with a lot of promise but hasn’t parlayed that into more success is receiver Chase Claypool. Does he merit fantasy consideration against a weak Jets defense in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

With Mitch Trubisky under center, Claypool’s main asset is no longer useful at the moment. He can’t take the top off defenses and isn’t getting the targets necessary to make opponents respect the deep ball. Until something changes either with the quarterback or the play calls, Claypool’s fantasy value remains low. He has seen some carries out of the backfield, but those largely came when Najee Harris was out of the game with an injury.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Claypool has an uncertain role, so he’s best left on the bench.