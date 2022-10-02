Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 will see the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the New York Jets with both teams looking to get back to winning ways. One player looking to get back on track production-wise is tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was held largely in check in Week 3. Should he be in your fantasy lineups for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is going to be heavily targeted in the offense as long as Mitch Trubisky is under center. The tight end found the end zone in Week 2 but has not been able to rip off any big gains. He does have 21 targets through three weeks so the opportunities are there for him to have a strong fantasy showing, especially in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Tight end depth drops off quickly, so Freiermuth is not a bad option to have in your lineup in Week 4.