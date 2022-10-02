 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Pat Freiermuth ahead of the Steelers Week 4 matchup against the Jets.

By DKNation Staff
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against Vonn Bell of the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 4 will see the Pittsburgh Steelers meet the New York Jets with both teams looking to get back to winning ways. One player looking to get back on track production-wise is tight end Pat Freiermuth, who was held largely in check in Week 3. Should he be in your fantasy lineups for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is going to be heavily targeted in the offense as long as Mitch Trubisky is under center. The tight end found the end zone in Week 2 but has not been able to rip off any big gains. He does have 21 targets through three weeks so the opportunities are there for him to have a strong fantasy showing, especially in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Tight end depth drops off quickly, so Freiermuth is not a bad option to have in your lineup in Week 4.

