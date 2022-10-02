Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins and will look to get back in the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. One player who might not get his due in this offense as a weapon is running back Devin Singletary, but he’s been solid over the last few contests. Is he worth putting in your fantasy lineup against Baltimore?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary is showing promise on the ground while also getting involved in the receiving game. Josh Allen has more rushing yards but Singletary is getting good volume with 23 carries. He does also have a receiving touchdown and is establishing himself as the top running back in this offense. He did find the end zone once through the air.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Singletary is worth putting in either the RB2 or flex spot for Week 4.