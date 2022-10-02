James Cook start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 brings another exciting NFL slate, with the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens providing what could be the game of the week. The Bills are looking to get back to winning ways after losing to the Dolphins in Week 3. One player who has not clicked for Buffalo is running back James Cook. Does he have any fantasy value going forward?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook was looked at as the potential backup or secondary running back in this offense heading into the year. He fumbled early in the opening game and hasn’t really been a factor since with just 13 carries in three weeks. He also has six targets. The Bills use Devin Singletary and Josh Allen on the ground at a much higher rate than Cook, and the receiving volume isn’t enough to make Cook an enticing PPR option.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Keep Cook on the bench in Week 4.