Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens meet up in Week 4 in what figures to be one of the best games on the schedule. One player who will be hoping to make a big impact on the contest is wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis was expected to be one of the breakout stars in Buffalo’s offense this season. Is he going to be a star in your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis had a great start to the season with 88 yards and a touchdown but missed the Week 2 contest with an injury. He did get six targets in Week 3 but managed just 37 yards. That could’ve been due to his injury having some lingering impact. Davis is the No. 2 receiver in this offense and should get back on track this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

If he’s healthy, Davis slots in as either a WR2 or flex option for Week 4.