 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Gabe Davis ahead of the Bills Week 4 matchup against the Ravens.

By DKNation Staff
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills looks on during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens meet up in Week 4 in what figures to be one of the best games on the schedule. One player who will be hoping to make a big impact on the contest is wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis was expected to be one of the breakout stars in Buffalo’s offense this season. Is he going to be a star in your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

Davis had a great start to the season with 88 yards and a touchdown but missed the Week 2 contest with an injury. He did get six targets in Week 3 but managed just 37 yards. That could’ve been due to his injury having some lingering impact. Davis is the No. 2 receiver in this offense and should get back on track this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

If he’s healthy, Davis slots in as either a WR2 or flex option for Week 4.

More From DraftKings Nation