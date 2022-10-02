Zack Moss start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2022 NFL season as Super Bowl favorites and looked the part for two weeks before losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. They’ll look to get back on track in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. One player who was in the doghouse last year for Buffalo was running back Zack Moss. Should he get into your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss had his best game of the season against the Dolphins, rushing for 46 yards on four carries. He’s clearly behind Devin Singletary in the running back pecking order and is tied with James Cook for total carries on the season. It appears Moss still hasn’t been able to get in the good graces of the coaching staff to see the volume he needs to make him fantasy relevant.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Moss in Week 4.