Justice Hill start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Justice Hill ahead of the Ravens Week 4 matchup against the Bills.

By DKNation Staff
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill on a carry during a game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens on September 25, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The Baltimore Ravens are trying to string a winning streak together and will go up against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 to do just that. Running back Justice Hill appears to be carving out a bigger role for himself this season and have overtaken Kenyan Drake on the depth chart. Should he have a spot in your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Justice Hill

Hill has the most rushing yards on the team among running backs, thanks in large part to a 34-yard scamper against the Patriots. It appears he’s going to get the most work behind JK Dobbins, so Hill has some fantasy relevance as a handcuff. Hill’s efficiency is a bit out of whack due to that long run but he’s got the most upside of the backups on Baltimore.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Hill is best left on the bench in Week 4 but he’s a nice asset to have in fantasy football this season.

