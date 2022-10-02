Mike Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens will look to get another win early in the 2022 season when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Ravens are coming off a strong showing against the Patriots and now try to wrap up their AFC East games with another victory. Baltimore’s running back situation has been in flux, so can Mike Davis be a relevant fantasy addition to your lineup for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Mike Davis

Davis has been around the NFL a lot and is a nice depth piece in the backfield, but he’s only got 15 yards on seven carries this season. With JK Dobbins back in the fold and Justice Hill having more upside as a runner, it’s hard to see Davis getting on the field much in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Davis with no hesitation in Week 4.