Mike Davis start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Mike Davis ahead of the Ravens Week 4 matchup against the Bills.

By DKNation Staff
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Commanders at Ravens
Baltimore Ravens running back Mike Davis prior to the NFL preseason football game between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens on August 27, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.
Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will look to get another win early in the 2022 season when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. The Ravens are coming off a strong showing against the Patriots and now try to wrap up their AFC East games with another victory. Baltimore’s running back situation has been in flux, so can Mike Davis be a relevant fantasy addition to your lineup for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Mike Davis

Davis has been around the NFL a lot and is a nice depth piece in the backfield, but he’s only got 15 yards on seven carries this season. With JK Dobbins back in the fold and Justice Hill having more upside as a runner, it’s hard to see Davis getting on the field much in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Davis with no hesitation in Week 4.

