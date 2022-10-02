 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Rashod Bateman ahead of the Ravens Week 4 matchup against the Bills.

Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Wide receiver Rashod Bateman of the Baltimore Ravens runs upfield while cornerback Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots pursues during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 4 in what could be one of the most exciting games of the slate. One player who could continue his strong season is receiver Rashod Bateman. Is he a lock to be in your fantasy football lineup after three strong weeks to begin the year?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, making Bateman the de facto top receiver on the depth chart. The second-year player has broken out so far with 226 yards and two touchdowns through three games. He should keep having opportunities in this offense, especially as Lamar Jackson continues to showcase his abilities as a passer. Bateman’s target share is still a bit low for him to be considered a fantasy lock but he’s getting to that point.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In a potentially high-scoring game, Bateman is a WR2 or flex play in fantasy lineups.

