Rashod Bateman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 4 in what could be one of the most exciting games of the slate. One player who could continue his strong season is receiver Rashod Bateman. Is he a lock to be in your fantasy football lineup after three strong weeks to begin the year?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Rashod Bateman

The Ravens traded Marquise Brown in the offseason, making Bateman the de facto top receiver on the depth chart. The second-year player has broken out so far with 226 yards and two touchdowns through three games. He should keep having opportunities in this offense, especially as Lamar Jackson continues to showcase his abilities as a passer. Bateman’s target share is still a bit low for him to be considered a fantasy lock but he’s getting to that point.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In a potentially high-scoring game, Bateman is a WR2 or flex play in fantasy lineups.