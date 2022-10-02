Devin Duvernay start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

One of the most interesting players on the Baltimore Ravens roster this season from a fantasy perspective is receiver/return man Devin Duvernay. Is he worth inserting into your fantasy lineup in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay has just eight targets through three weeks, but he’s also got eight catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns. That type of efficiency is unsustainable and bound to slow down at some point, from both a catch rate and touchdown rate standpoint. Duvernay also has a touchdown on a kickoff return. He is a highlight reel waiting to happen and that can be very enticing for fantasy managers.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Duvernay’s early season exploits might have benefitted managers and that might be tempting when it comes to putting him in the lineup against the Bills. He’s a low-end flex play but nothing more.