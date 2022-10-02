Mike Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This week, they take on a different AFC South opponent in the Houston Texans, looking for revenge. The Chargers are hopeful that quarterback Justin Herbert has been able to further recover from his rib injury and will look more comfortable under center. If this is the case, that will only increase the outlook for wide receiver Mike Williams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams leads the Chargers with two receiving touchdowns. He has caught 11 of his 20 targets for 138 yards through three games so far. Teammate Keenan Allen hasn't been able to play in the last two games, which has seen Williams shadowed by better coverage. Allen has already been ruled out, so that will thrust Williams into the WR1 role again for this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In a strong matchup vs. the Texans, Williams is a must-start with Allen sidelined. Williams has WR1 upside but makes sense as a WR2 or FLEX play.