DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will be on the road this weekend, taking on the Houston Texans. Los Angeles is coming off a brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where they were just outplayed at home. Quarterback Justin Herbert is still dealing with fractures to his rib cartilage, which showed when he played. He should be healthier this week which gives more upside to gues like wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR DeAndre Carter

Wide receiver Keenan Allen has only been able to suit up for one game this season. In his absence, Carter has seen an uptick in usage. He is tied for the team lead with 150 receiving yards. Carter has brought in nine of his 11 targets and has a touchdown. Allen is going to remain sidelined for Week 4, so Carter should see more targets as a result.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Carter isn’t a bad consideration as a FLEX play in deeper PPR leagues with Allen out. The Texans are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, but Carter should see more snaps and targets.