Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

How many wide receivers can Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers support in fantasy football? Last week that answer was one, and it was Josh Palmer. He caught six of his nine targets for 99 yards. This week, Los Angeles takes on the Houston Texans, and Palmer will look to see if he can duplicate that outing.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

Quarterback Justin Herbert leaned on Palmer in last week’s game. Herbert is dealing with fractured rib cartilage, and it was evident he wasn't right last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team was also without starting wide receiver Keenan Allen, who will remain out.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Palmer may have been a popular waiver wire add in your league. He had a good game last week, and recency bias is certainly a thing. When it comes to this week, though, he doesn't project strongly. The Texans are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Still, Allen is out and Palmer should see more snaps/targets as a result. He’s an OK FLEX play in deeper PPR formats.