Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Houston Texans in Week 4 of the NFL season. The Chargers are coming off a frustrating loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and will look to rebound this week. Quarterback Justin Herbert was able to play but was clearly affected by the rib cartilage fracture he is dealing with. He will have another week to heal and will look to get his offense back on track, including tight end Gerald Everett.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett heads into Week 3 tied for the team lead in receiving yards. He has caught 11 of his 20 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown through three games. He is clearly a favorite target of Herbert, and the duo has gotten on the same page early. Everett provides a veteran presence for the young quarterback, and it has paid dividends so far this season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Everett should get a start this week. He only had two receptions for 25 yards last week, but Herbert should be feeling better this week. The Texans have been a tough matchup for tight ends this year. They are giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, but Everett should still start in your lineup.