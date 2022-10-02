Cooper Rush start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 2. While franchise QB is still dealing with his thumb injury, Cooper Rush is expected to be under center again. Rush has performed admirably in relief and even has some fans calling for him to stay on as the starter whenever Prescott does return.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Cooper Rush

Rush and the Cowboys lost the season opener when Prescott initially went down. They have won the two games he started. Rush has thrown for 514 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He isn’t lighting up the scoreboard, but the team is winning, which is why fans aren't complaining.

Start or sit in Week 4?

There isn't much fantasy value here with two touchdown passes in two starts. Even when he is surrounded by CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliot, it hasn't resulted in an impressive box score for the quarterback. There is no need to start Rush this week, and you have to be able to find a better option.