Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The NFC East will have a shootout on Sunday, October 2. The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the Washington Commanders. Dallas is expected to be without quarterback Dak Prescott for another week as he continues to rehab a thumb injury. Cooper Rush will have his name called again to lead the Cowboys for the third straight game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

With Rush under center, the Cowboys have leaned on their running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Pollard has 28 rushing attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown in three games. He has added six receptions on 10 targets for 69 yards through the air. Pollard actually led the team in rushing in their last game. He carried the ball for 105 yards in the team’s win against the New York Giants last week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Pollard is going to face a solid Commanders defense. They sit in the middle when it comes to giving up fantasy points to opposing running backs, ranking 17th in the league for half-PPR scoring. While this matchup stinks, he should see another solid workload even as the backup. He can be started as a flex play in your Week 4 fantasy football lineups.