Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will see the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Washington Commanders. This will be the first meeting between these divisional opponents of the year. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is still sidelined with his thumb injury, so Cooper Rush is expected to be back under center. While Prescott will miss the game with an injury, wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut from the ACL injury that ended his 2021 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup will slot in as the WR2 for Dallas whenever he can take the field. He will play behind CeeDee Lamb, but that should still leave him plenty of opportunities. We have seen Noah Brown have great games at the start of the season as the second wideout, so Gallup should still see a consistent target share.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The question is how long will the Cowboys take to ramp up his snap count. This first week back is the toughest to gauge. The Commanders are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This gives Gallup upside, but I am hesitant to pull the trigger this week. Sit Gallup this week, but keep an eye on his snap count and target share and look to play him next week.