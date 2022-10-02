Noah Brown start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will see a battle between two NFC East teams. The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first of their two matchups this season on Sunday, October 2. Dallas will have quarterback Dak Prescott sidelined with his thumb injury, but wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut. His return could spell the end of targets for Noah Brown, but he may have one more solid game to go.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Noah Brown

Brown has been a bright spot for the Cowboys and has gotten on the same page early with backup quarterback Noah Brown. He leads the team with 213 receiving yards and a touchdown on 15 receptions through three games. Even with Gallup coming back, Brown should still see a high target share this week. Gallup hasn't played in a game since January and will likely see his workload steadily increase.

Start or sit in Week 4?

I think Brown is worth a flex start this week. Gallup should remain on your bench in fantasy football lineups, and Brown has upside. He will likely be competing for the top spot in targets and has a great matchup. The Commanders are giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, which is why you should flex Brown.