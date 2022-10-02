Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will see the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Washington Commanders. The Cowboys will be at home for this matchup which is the first time they will see Washington this year being that they are divisional opponents. The Cowboys are banged up on offense and are expected to be without quarterback Dak Prescott. Tight end Dalton Schultz missed Monday’s game with a knee injury but is expected to play in this one.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

Schultz has become a reliable pass-catching option in this offense. Whether it be Prescott or Rush under center, he has upside due to a high volume of targets and involvement in the offense when healthy. Schultz had nine receptions on 13 targets for 80 yards in the two games he suited up for this year.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Commanders rank 15th in the league for fantasy points given up to opposing tight ends. This matchup doesn't provide much confidence, but if Schultz is active, he is worth a start. The injury limits his upside slightly, but not enough to keep him out of your lineup for Week 4.