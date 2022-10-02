Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get going in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. They’ll hope to bounce back in Week 4 in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. One player the Chiefs would like to get going is Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Should the Kansas City running back be in your fantasy lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Edwards-Helaire is atop the running back depth chart in Kansas City, and he’s also getting significant work in the receiving game. He’s isn’t getting tremendous volume in either front but the combined output is enough to keep him relevant in fantasy formats.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Edwards-Helaire might not be in RB2 consideration but he certainly has flex appeal, especially in leagues with multiple flex spots. He’s worth putting in your lineup, even against a tough defense.