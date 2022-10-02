Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 with both teams looking to get back in the win column. Should Chiefs running backs Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon be in fantasy consideration, even though neither is technically the top back on the depth chart?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RBs Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon

Pacheco got all the hype in preseason play, and he’s getting most of the rushing work behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire. McKinnon is a non-factor in terms of volume but does have a receiving touchdown on the season. If this game does become a shootout, there’s a chance Pacheco and McKinnon see more snaps but banking on game script is not the most ideal way to set a lineup.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Pacheco is slowly getting more involved in the offense, but he’s not worth putting in the lineup for Week 4. McKinnon has low-end flex potential if you’re absolutely in a pinch but he’s also best left on the bench.