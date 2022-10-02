JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with both teams hoping to avoid back-to-back losses. Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has not been able to get going this season but there’s no better spot to start putting up numbers than primetime. Should Smith-Schuster be in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster has not lit the world on fire through three games, racking up 178 yards on 14 receptions with no scores. Travis Kelce continues to get most of the receiving work, although Smith-Schuster is No. 2 behind him. None of Kansas City’s other receivers have really had breakout games, so Smith-Schuster is still a viable fantasy option as a secondary receiver in what should be an explosive offense.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Even though he’s struggled early, Smith-Schuster has flex appeal in most fantasy football formats.