Marquez Valdes-Scantling start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back in the win column and will try to do so against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football when the two teams meet in Week 4. The Chiefs are hoping to be more explosive offensively, and receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be the ideal candidate to make that happen. Should he have a spot in your fantasy lineups for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Valdes-Scantling has had issues with drops but right now, he’s got an issue with targets. The speedster has only seen 18 targets through three weeks, with 10 receptions for 105 yards and no score. That’s not the type of stat line we’d typically see with Valdes-Scantling, so clearly the Chiefs aren’t taking many deep shots with him.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Given his boom-or-bust nature, it’s best to leave Valdes-Scantling on the bench in Week 4.