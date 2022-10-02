 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Mecole Hardman ahead of the Chiefs Week 4 matchup against the Bucs.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts
Mecole Hardman of the Kansas City Chiefs smiles during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

One player who was expected to benefit the most from Tyreek Hill’s offseason departure from the Kansas City Chiefs was wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman had a lot of the same qualities as Hill, and was expected to be a starter in this offense. Instead, he’s become a relic piece and hasn’t gotten much traction through three weeks. Should Hardman have a spot in your lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman has seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown through three weeks. Most of that stat line came in Week 2 against the Chargers. The inconsistency is not good for fantasy managers, who were likely banking on Hardman to have a bigger role in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Unless you have a high appetite for risk, it’s best to leave Hardman on the bench for Week 4.

