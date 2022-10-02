Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

One player who was expected to benefit the most from Tyreek Hill’s offseason departure from the Kansas City Chiefs was wide receiver Mecole Hardman. Hardman had a lot of the same qualities as Hill, and was expected to be a starter in this offense. Instead, he’s become a relic piece and hasn’t gotten much traction through three weeks. Should Hardman have a spot in your lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

Hardman has seven receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown through three weeks. Most of that stat line came in Week 2 against the Chargers. The inconsistency is not good for fantasy managers, who were likely banking on Hardman to have a bigger role in this offense.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Unless you have a high appetite for risk, it’s best to leave Hardman on the bench for Week 4.