Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in primetime on Sunday, October 2. They will host the Kansas City Chiefs for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. Tampa Bay is coming off a tough loss to the Green Bay Packers and follow it up with an equally tough test. They are dealing with significant injuries on offense, but running back Leonard Fournette should be healthy for this game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette is clearly the lead back for the Bucs. He has 57 attempts for 227 yards on the year but has yet to find the endzone for a score. While the lack of a touchdown is concerning, there isn't any real threat to his workload. The rookie Rachaad White is second on the team in carries and has eight in three games. Fournette has caught nine of his 12 targets for 54 additional yards, but still no score.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Chiefs' defense has been giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs. They’re giving up the 14th most fantasy points per week to running backs. While this matchup doesn't scream a start for Fournette, his usage certainly does. Fournette continues to retain RB1 status and should be started this week in your fantasy football lineup.