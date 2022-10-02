Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers secured their first win of the 2022-23 season in Week 3. and they will look to keep the momentum going against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield is coming off his lowest stat total of the new campaign with just 12 completions on 25 attempts for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield enters as the overall QB26 in fantasy football, and has seen his fantasy point total drop each week since the beginning of the season. Though the Panthers were victorious last week, Mayfield wasn’t an integral part. The 27-year-old QB lucked out on a Laviska Shenault Jr. touchdown late in the game to give them a solid cushion to finish out their day, but any time your starter is completing just 52% of their passes, not much credit can be handed out.

The Panthers face a Cardinals defense that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Baker Mayfield in Week 4 against the Cardinals.