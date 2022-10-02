D.J. Moore start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers head into a possible shootout against the Arizona Cardinals defense in Week 4. D.J. Moore enters as the overall WR61 in fantasy points for the 2022-23 season, and looks to find the end zone again for the first time since Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR D.J. Moore

Moore is still the clear WR1 in the Panthers offense, though he only has one touchdown and has failed to reach 50 yards through the air in three appearances. Baker Mayfield might be the culprit for why Moore has struggled so far this year. Last season, the fifth-year wideout had two games with 50+ receiving yards through Week 3 from Sam Darnold, so it’s concerning that he’s had this much trouble with Mayfield.

We’ll see if a better rapport can be established in Week 4 against Arizona, but Moore has been downgraded to a sheer WR2 until we start to see a bump in production.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Moore should be started in lineups as long as the 25-year-old pass catcher is healthy, but fantasy managers might want to lower expectations until the Panthers’ passing game takes a turn for the better.