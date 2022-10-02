Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson is coming off consecutive dud performances after a hot start in Week 1 as he gets ready for Sunday’s matchup. If you are considering using him in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a preview of what to expect.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robbie Anderson

Anderson was targeted four times in last week’s 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints, and he caught one pass for 14 yards. On the season, he caught 9-of-17 targets for 148 yards and a touchdown, but a lot of that damage occurred in the season opener against the Cleveland Browns. Anderson will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to complete 18-of-25 passes for 249 yards in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 4?

There are not a lot of formats where you should even consider Anderson as a potential contributor this weekend. His breakout performances will be impossible to predict, and you can stay away from him in Week 4.