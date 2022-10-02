Ian Thomas start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas has proven to not be relied upon much at all in this offense despite a strong season opener. If you are considering using Thomas in fantasy football this weekend, here’s an overview of his contributions to this point of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Ian Thomas

Thomas is coming off a performance where he caught 2-of-3 passes for 13 yards in a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints. Through the first three games of the season, he caught 5-of-9 targets for 79 yards and no touchdowns, and 50 of those yards came on one play when he was left wide open in Week 1 for a big gain. Thomas will face an Arizona Cardinals defense that allowed Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee to catch four passes for 61 yards last weekend.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Thomas is likely a touchdown-or-bust tight end in Week 4, but you can find other touchdown-or-bust tight ends in better situations. There is no reason to consider using him regardless of format.