Melvin Gordon finally gets a carry, fumbles, Raiders return for TD in Week 4

UPDATE: Well, Gordon finally got a carry and he ended up fumbling. The Raiders recovered and returned the ball for a touchdown. We likely won’t see much more of Gordon today.

The Denver Broncos are tied up 10-10 with the division rival Las Vegas Raiders late in the second quarter in Week 4. They’ve gotten almost all of their offense through the air, as Russell Wilson has 90 yards and a touchdowns on nine pass attempts. The only player to try a carry has been Javonte Williams, who has five carries for just seven yards.

We have yet to see Melvin Gordon, who has no carries and hasn’t been on the field. He was dealing with a neck injury during the week, but he was taken off the report after a full practice on Friday. At this point it appears he either aggravated something in warmups, he is being used only as an emergency backup or he’s just been relegated to pure backup running back and we’ll see him at some point.