Jared Goff start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss to the Vikings in Week 3, bringing their record to 1-2 on the season. They’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Jared Goff has been struggling to find consistency through the first few weeks of the season, but will he be worth a start in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff completed 25-of-41 for 277 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Week 3 loss to the Vikings. He added two rushing attempts for another eight yards on the day, and only was able to turn out 14.9 fantasy points. It was his lowest fantasy output of the season, and was a far cry from his 26-point performance in the Week 2 win over the Commanders. It doesn’t mean he won’t perform well against the Seahawks, though. Goff boasts seven touchdowns through his first three games and just two interceptions, and will look to bounce back in Week 4 from last week’s lackluster game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Start Jared Goff in Week 4 as a high-end QB2 or even a low-end QB1.