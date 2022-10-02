Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions dropped a 28-24 result to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, bringing their record to 1-2 on the season after three games. They’ll take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4 at home, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Jamaal Williams has seen plenty of volume through the first few weeks, so let’s take a look at whether he’ll be worth a start in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams ran the ball 20 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to the Vikings, adding two catches for another 20 yards on the day. It was his biggest performance of the season so far, racking up 22.7 fantasy points as he brought in a ton of value for fantasy managers who had him in their starting lineup. Williams has been enjoying the bulk of the volume from the backfield, and he’ll be the go-to running back again in Week 4 now that D’Andre Swift (shoulder) has been ruled out for the game against the Seahawks.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Jamaal Williams is a must-start in Week 4 in all leagues. Keep him in your starting lineup as long as Swift is out or limited with injury.