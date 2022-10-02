TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions dropped to 1-2 after suffering a 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. They’ll play host to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. TJ Hockenson has had a relatively slow start to the season, but will he be worth a spot in your starting lineup for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson had his best performance of the season so far, catching 3-of-4 for 18 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Vikings. It was enough to turn out double-digit PPR fantasy points for the first time as he barely passed that mark with 10.8 on the day. With the Lions missing some key offensive players this week including D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), he could easily see an increased target share against the Seahawks in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Hockenson should be a solid TE1 in Week 4 as the Lions will hopefully look to utilize him more with both Swift and St. Brown ruled out for Sunday’s game. Start TJ Hockenson in Week 4.