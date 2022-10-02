Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants suffered their first loss of the season with a 23-16 final score against the Cowboys in Week 3. They’ll stay at home to host the Chicago Bears in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Jones had his third straight game with under 200 passing yards, but will he finally break that threshold in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones completed 20-of-37 for 196 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in the loss to the Cowboys. He also suffered five sacks and ran the ball nine times for an impressive 79 yards, bringing his combined total to a season-high 275 yards. Still, he hasn’t been able to break 200 passing yards through his first three games, though Week 3’s 196 yards was his highest total of the season so far. He’ll be going up against a Bears defense that has allowed an average of 201 passing yards per game this season, which doesn’t bode well for a QB who’s struggled to hit that mark through his first three games.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Daniel Jones in Week 4 against a Bears defense that will likely give him plenty of trouble throughout the game.