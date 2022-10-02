Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants logged their first loss of the season as they fell to the Cowboys 23-16 in Week 3. They’ll look to improve to 3-1 on the season with a win at home over the Chicago Bears in Week 4 on Sunday. Despite the loss, Saquon Barkley still had a great performance in Week 3 as he remains one of the league’s top running backs from week to week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley ran the ball 14 times for 81 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Cowboys. He also caught all four of his targets for another 45 yards on the day, racking up 22.6 PPR fantasy points. It’s his second-highest total of the season after he got off to a huge start in Week 1 with 33.4 PPR points. In a Giants offense that struggles to find consistency, Barkley continues to be a silver lining as he continues to put up RB1 numbers.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Bears have allowed an average of 157 rushing yards per game so far this season, further cementing Saquon Barkley as a must-start in Week 4.