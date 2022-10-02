Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are coming off a 23-16 loss in Week 3 to the Dallas Cowboys, marking their first loss of the season as they fall to 2-1. They’ll look to bounce back as they play host to the Chicago Bears in Week 4 on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Golladay didn’t really see much involvement as he continues to struggle in New York.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay was on the field for 22 snaps — 20 more than the Week 2 win against the Panthers — and failed to catch any of his three targets, and brought in zero fantasy points. He’s logged a total of 4.2 PPR fantasy points this season and they all came in the Week 1 win over the Titans. While rumors swirl of the Giants trading him away after struggling for so long, he continues to bring virtually no fantasy value for managers in any leagues.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Sit Kenny Golladay in Week 4.