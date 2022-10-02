Richie James start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New York Giants are coming off a 23-16 loss to the Cowboys in Week 3, marking their first loss of the season as they fall to 2-1. They’ll take on the Chicago Bears in Week 4 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Richie James saw a decent amount of volume, but will he be worth a start in fantasy lineups for Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James

James caught four of his five targets on the day for 36 yards, while rushing once for another four yards. He still hasn’t been able to find the end zone all season, though this was his lowest production of the season as he only brought in 8.0 PPR fantasy points, marking his first single-digit PPR output. While he could see a bump in target share now that Sterling Shepard (ACL) has been ruled out for the season, he’ll be going up against a tough Bears pass defense that has only allowed 201 passing yards per game this season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Richie James has brought in at least 10 PPR fantasy points twice this season, but now he’ll be going up against the 9th-best pass defense in the league. Sit James in Week 4 and start another WR with a more pass-friendly matchup.