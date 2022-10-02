Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. This week’s iteration of Sunday Night Football will feature the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries on their offense. One such banged-up wideout has been Chris Godwin. He was a limited practice participant and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin has only been able to play in one game this year. He caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. He has gotten limited work, but when he is active quarterback, Tom Brady looks his way often. Godwin has a ton of upside and has a good a chance as anyone to have a big game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Chiefs' defense has been giving up average numbers to wide receivers. They are allowing the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Godwin is active, that means the Bucs aren't super concerned with his aggravating the injury. Due to that, if he is active, start him.